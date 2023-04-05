Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Down 3.5 %

CCS stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.