Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 2,584 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $400.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

