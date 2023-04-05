Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 34,210 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

