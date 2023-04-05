Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 92,849 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 2.13% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,925 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHI stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

