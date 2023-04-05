Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 92,245 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,245 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

