Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.16

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.16 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chesnara Stock Performance

CSN stock opened at GBX 302.84 ($3.76) on Wednesday. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 259 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.40 ($4.15). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.41 million, a PE ratio of -739.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

