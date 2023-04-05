Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.16

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.16 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Chesnara Stock Performance
CSN stock opened at GBX 302.84 ($3.76) on Wednesday. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 259 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.40 ($4.15). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.41 million, a PE ratio of -739.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01.
About Chesnara
