Christopher P. Comparato Sells 926 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 926 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $16,288.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Toast Trading Down 6.8 %
Toast stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,593,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,605. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.75.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.