Christopher P. Comparato Sells 926 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 926 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $16,288.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,593,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,605. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

