Christopher P. Comparato Sells 926 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 926 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $16,288.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast Trading Down 6.8 %

Toast stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,593,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,605. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.