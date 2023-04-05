CIBC Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.20.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI.B traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$63.90. 735,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,862. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.59. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

