Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 133,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,593. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

