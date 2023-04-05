CI&T (CINT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CI&T and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1437 2557 83 2.58

Volatility and Risk

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.57%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 25.11%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

CI&T has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.72% -7.94% -0.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $2.19 billion $24.39 million 30.06 CI&T Competitors $2.12 billion $176.25 million 21.13

CI&T has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

