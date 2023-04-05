Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

