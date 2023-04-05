Citigroup Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to “Neutral”

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $142.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $141.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.25. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.