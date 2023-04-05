Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Shares of CZNC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. 9,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,579. The company has a market capitalization of $308.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.