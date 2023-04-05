Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.74. Citizens shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 41,451 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 791.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 700,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at $401,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Citizens by 89.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 32.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Featured Articles

