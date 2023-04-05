ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

