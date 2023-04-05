Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 122,003 shares traded.
Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Clough Global Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 11.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund
In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,443.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,150 shares in the company, valued at $350,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
