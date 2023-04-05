Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 122,003 shares traded.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,443.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,150 shares in the company, valued at $350,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.