Clover Finance Hits Market Cap of $27.87 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $27.87 million and $177,410.01 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 456,819,413 coins and its circulating supply is 253,150,810 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

