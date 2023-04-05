Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.74

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,125 ($26.39) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.29) to GBX 2,500 ($31.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,700 ($33.53) in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.