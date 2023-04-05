CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Up 2.5%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.83. 3,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 19,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CohBar stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.88% of CohBar at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

