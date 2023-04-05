Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CL opened at $74.73 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

