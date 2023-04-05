Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,642 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

