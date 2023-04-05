Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

