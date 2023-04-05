CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

