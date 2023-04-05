Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 0.7 %

CODI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after buying an additional 166,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,412,000 after buying an additional 140,187 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CODI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Stories

