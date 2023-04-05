Compound Dai (CDAI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.33 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound Dai has a market cap of $559.34 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cDAI is the Compound’s wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.