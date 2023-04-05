Compound Price Reaches $43.22 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Compound has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $314.07 million and $22.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.22 or 0.00154180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00074085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00035000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.46355951 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $23,635,558.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

