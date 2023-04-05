Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.36.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,099.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,176,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 1,123,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,339 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

