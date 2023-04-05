Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 2,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Concierge Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

