Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Get Conformis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter worth $160,000.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.