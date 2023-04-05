Contrasting Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 SunPower $1.74 billion 1.38 $56.04 million $0.26 52.85

Dialog Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

36.1% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% SunPower 3.22% 7.10% 2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A SunPower 3 16 4 0 2.04

SunPower has a consensus price target of $19.12, suggesting a potential upside of 39.15%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Summary

SunPower beats Dialog Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

