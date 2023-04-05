Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 119,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 84,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$112.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.70.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

