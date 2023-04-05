Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$10.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

