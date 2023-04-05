Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $11.42 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $11.42 or 0.00040256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $143.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00063605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

