CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 609,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

