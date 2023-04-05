CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Trading Down 1.5%

CPI Card Group Inc. (TSE:PMTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.51. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.

The company has a market cap of C$387.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.51.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

