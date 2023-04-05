Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

CIK opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

