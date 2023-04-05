Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBA. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
Shares of PBA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 343,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
