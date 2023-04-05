CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $50.24

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.24, but opened at $48.36. CRH shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 83,222 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CRH

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.