CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $50.24

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.24, but opened at $48.36. CRH shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 83,222 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
CRH Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.
CRH Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of CRH
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
