Critical Comparison: Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) vs. Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services 32.41% 36.12% 23.64% Expro Group -1.57% 0.39% 0.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Expro Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Superior Energy Services and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Expro Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Expro Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Expro Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $883.96 million N/A $286.46 million $14.25 0.01 Expro Group $1.28 billion 1.57 -$20.15 million ($0.18) -102.17

Superior Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats Expro Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Expro Group Holdings was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

