Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,920 ($98.36).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($108.05) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($101.84) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($77.00) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.53), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($603,949.33). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7 shares of company stock valued at $46,264. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,356 ($78.94) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,688.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,717.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.32, a P/E/G ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,862 ($72.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,082.06 ($100.37).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.76) per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 2,358.08%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

