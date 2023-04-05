Crypterium Price Tops $0.0957 on Major Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0957 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,554,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

