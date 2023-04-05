Crypto International (CRI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $115,420.75

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and $115,420.75 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.35303309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $127,047.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

