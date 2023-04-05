CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.55

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CT UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -658.85 and a beta of 0.70. CT UK High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.15).

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

