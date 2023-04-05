CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.55

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CT UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -658.85 and a beta of 0.70. CT UK High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.15).
About CT UK High Income Trust
