CTS (NYSE:CTS) Trading Down 5.2%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.87 and last traded at $46.90. Approximately 42,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 174,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O'sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O'sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CTS by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 6.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CTS in the third quarter worth about $262,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the third quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CTS by 1,501.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 318,492 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

