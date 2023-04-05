Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.6 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,157.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 86,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

