Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Alex Baldock Sells 185,731 Shares

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) insider Alex Baldock sold 185,731 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73), for a total value of £109,581.29 ($136,092.01).

Currys Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON CURY traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 55.85 ($0.69). 950,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,386. The company has a market cap of £631.11 million, a PE ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.39. Currys plc has a one year low of GBX 52.65 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CURY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Currys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 72.50 ($0.90).

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

