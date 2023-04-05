Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,677,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $173.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

