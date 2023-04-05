CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,838 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

