CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,838 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

