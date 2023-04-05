CyberDragon Gold Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $188,208.80 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.